Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Our price target is derived from an estimated market value of the firm at $301M. This includes a discounted cash flow-based asset value of $309M for FC2 and TADFIN, excluding $8M debt and using a 15% discount rate, 0% terminal growth rate and 80% probability of success for TADFIN.””

Get Veru alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VERU. CIBC started coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Veru stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.