Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Veoneer to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66. Veoneer has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.26). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 17.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Veoneer by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veoneer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

