VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (VEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on August 21st

VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VEN opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.98 ($1.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and a PE ratio of 17.46.

VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Company Profile

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

