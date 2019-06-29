VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (VEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on August 21st

VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VEN opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.98 ($1.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and a PE ratio of 17.46.
VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Company Profile
