Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Short Interest Down 11.4% in June

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,334,200 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 11,658,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 6,110.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,799,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after buying an additional 1,770,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 1,205,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,384,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after buying an additional 1,202,354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,146,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 508,534 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 529.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 250,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

VGR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,316. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.66. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 275.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VGR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

