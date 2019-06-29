ValuEngine Upgrades DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to “Hold”

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DNZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get DENSO CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of DENSO CORP/ADR stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Read More: Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.