Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) Receives $2.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

VLRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price target on Valeritas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

VLRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 53,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Valeritas has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.24.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,757.04% and a negative net margin of 183.53%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valeritas will post -11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $234,640. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valeritas during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valeritas by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 166,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valeritas by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valeritas during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valeritas during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

