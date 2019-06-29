UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $109.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.93.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. UTStarcom had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered UTStarcom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered UTStarcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UTStarcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

