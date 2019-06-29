USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading 0.2% Higher

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.19 and last traded at $77.95. 8,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 204,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,531,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 54.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 363,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 127,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 108.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
