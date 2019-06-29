USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading 0.2% Higher

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.19 and last traded at $77.95. 8,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 204,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 10.38%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,531,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 54.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 363,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 127,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 108.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.