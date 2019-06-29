Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $978.21 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.