Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.88.
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $978.21 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $54.87.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
Featured Article: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.