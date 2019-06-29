UBS Group Downgrades Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHF opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.23.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

