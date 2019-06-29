Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 420,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director H.C. Charles Diao acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 960.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

TPB traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. 173,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,640. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

