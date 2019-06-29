Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the stock.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 261 ($3.41).

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.08. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

