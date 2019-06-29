TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.11 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.