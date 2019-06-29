Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective (up from GBX 1,240 ($16.20)) on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,422.73 ($18.59).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,274.50 ($16.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,310.84.

In related news, insider Coline McConville purchased 73 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £894.98 ($1,169.45).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

