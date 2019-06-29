Town Centre Securities’ (TOWN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Town Centre Securities from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

LON:TOWN opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $108.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42. Town Centre Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 296 ($3.87). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.49.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

