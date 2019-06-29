Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. Sells 77,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $6,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $86.83 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Argus began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $83,206,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in CarMax by 20,731.6% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,118,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,493 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $46,107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $23,619,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 5.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

