Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. Sells 77,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $6,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $86.83 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $83,206,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in CarMax by 20,731.6% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,118,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,493 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $46,107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $23,619,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 5.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
