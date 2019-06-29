TheStreet Upgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mistras Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $411.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,615.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan H. Wolk purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,041 shares of company stock worth $359,206. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 728,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 214,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 118.1% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

