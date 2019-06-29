Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $49.00 price target on Terreno Realty and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 34.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 432,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,335,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after buying an additional 237,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Terreno Realty by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 192,965 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $49.04. 1,301,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $49.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

