Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 279,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,825,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 216,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 85,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,755. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.63. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $117.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54.
TARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
