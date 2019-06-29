Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 279,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,825,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 216,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 85,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,755. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.63. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $117.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 42.06%. Analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

