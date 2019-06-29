Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.13.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 141.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $235,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,042,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,688 shares of company stock worth $5,286,238. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.