SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

SZKMY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

SZKMY opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $168.26 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.35.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $10.12. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

