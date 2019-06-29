Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$14.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.36. 464,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,729. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.17 and a twelve month high of C$13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

