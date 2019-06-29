Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Evercore ISI cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CSFB upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.59.

Shares of SU opened at C$40.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$35.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.87.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

