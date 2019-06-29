Summit Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,311 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,593% compared to the typical daily volume of 727 call options.

SUM opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Summit Materials by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Summit Materials by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Several analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.