Stock Buyback Program Initiated by U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Board of Directors

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

