Stock Buyback Program Initiated by U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Board of Directors

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
NYSE:USB opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.
In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
Further Reading: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.