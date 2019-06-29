Stephens Initiates Coverage on Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock.

CABO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $905.00 price objective on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective (up from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,191.00.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,170.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Cable One has a 1 year low of $704.60 and a 1 year high of $1,192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,138.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $278.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.08 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total transaction of $613,869.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.59, for a total value of $1,976,484.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,843 shares of company stock worth $3,281,398. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 683.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cable One by 92.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

