Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steel Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Steel Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,984,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPLP traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $387.05 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

