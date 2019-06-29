Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Investec

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Investec in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

