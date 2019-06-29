Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Investec

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Investec in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.28.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

