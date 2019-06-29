Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Spirit Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.87.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $204,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 668,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,159.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 501,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 461,533 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,415,000 after buying an additional 440,339 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,247.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 97,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $698,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

