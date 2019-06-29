Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Spherix Inc (NASDAQ:SPEX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 832,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,344% from the previous session’s volume of 34,049 shares.The stock last traded at $2.90 and had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spherix from an “e” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92.

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX)

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications.

