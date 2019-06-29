Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,401,600 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 9,806,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 208.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 107.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.78. 5,965,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,602. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

