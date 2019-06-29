Sing Wang Acquires 76,983 Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Director Sing Wang purchased 76,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $165,513.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sing Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Sing Wang purchased 6,882 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $15,140.40.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Sing Wang purchased 21,786 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $47,929.20.

On Friday, June 14th, Sing Wang purchased 6,454 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $13,488.86.

On Thursday, June 6th, Sing Wang purchased 3,851 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,702.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Sing Wang purchased 5,722 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $14,247.78.

On Friday, May 24th, Sing Wang purchased 33,148 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $89,499.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN opened at $2.20 on Friday. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

