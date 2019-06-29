Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.20.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $110.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $83,457.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,885 shares in the company, valued at $629,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $82,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,412.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,995,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,828,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

