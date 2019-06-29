Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €108.00 ($125.58) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €123.15 ($143.20).

Shares of SIE opened at €104.60 ($121.63) on Thursday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €105.01.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

