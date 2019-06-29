Sidoti Analysts Give Titan International (NYSE:TWI) a $8.00 Price Target

Sidoti set a $8.00 price objective on Titan International (NYSE:TWI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Titan International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Titan International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.94.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59. Titan International has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $293.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Titan International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 337.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.