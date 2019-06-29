Short Interest in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expands By 22.4%

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 8,976,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. 5,114,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,134. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.84.

In related news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darrell Cavens acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,079.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

