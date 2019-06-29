Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Drops By 8.3%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.82% of Optical Cable worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

