Short Interest in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Drops By 17.4%

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTN Buzztime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NTN opened at $3.79 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.84.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NTN Buzztime stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of NTN Buzztime worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

