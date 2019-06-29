Short Interest in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Expands By 16.6%

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,814,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 1,556,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 570,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $611.77. 375,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,352. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -746.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $593.90. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $672.55.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BBA Icatu Securities lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

