Short Interest in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Rises By 11.1%

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 58,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marlin Business Services news, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $56,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $51,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $110,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marlin Business Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marlin Business Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marlin Business Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Marlin Business Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Marlin Business Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRLN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

