Short Interest in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Decreases By 22.3%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 726,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 210,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.92 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,908 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $34,012.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,012.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liquidity Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

