Short Interest in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Increases By 15.5%

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,500 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 693,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $143,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,107 shares in the company, valued at $175,087.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Ruh purchased 2,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $56,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,724.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,590. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 219.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

