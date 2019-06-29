Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Drops By 14.9%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,217.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 299.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FOR traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28. Forestar Group has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $25.95.
FOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.