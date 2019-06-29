Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Drops By 14.9%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,217.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 299.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOR traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28. Forestar Group has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $25.95.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

FOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

