Short Interest in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Drops By 11.1%

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,500 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 1,288,100 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob acquired 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $99,996.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,780.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Onopchenko acquired 30,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $199,998.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,410 shares of company stock valued at $319,990 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Endologix by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 804,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 264,453 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Endologix by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,832,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 134,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endologix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 509,493 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Endologix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Endologix by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 166,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELGX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endologix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ ELGX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.24. 1,158,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.39. Endologix has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 54.72% and a negative return on equity of 173.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endologix will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

