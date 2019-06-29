Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight Capital cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of VII opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.45.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$546.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$650.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,252.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,055,173.24. Insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $268,712 in the last 90 days.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

