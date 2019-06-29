Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $4,932,950.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $110,985,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,959,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after buying an additional 1,977,757 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 27,295,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,053,320,000 after buying an additional 898,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,656,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $912,904,000 after buying an additional 600,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,957,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,531,000 after buying an additional 439,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

