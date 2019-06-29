Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Trading Up 11%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s share price was up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 1,208,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 663,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,309,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 176.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 532,003 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the first quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 627,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 373,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 2.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 502,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

