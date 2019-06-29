Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Trading Up 11%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s share price was up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 1,208,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 663,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79.
Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)
Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.
