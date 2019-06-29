Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SDI opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. Scientific Digital Imaging has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.76 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The firm has a market cap of $53.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.28.

About Scientific Digital Imaging

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

