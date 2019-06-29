Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON SDI opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. Scientific Digital Imaging has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.76 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The firm has a market cap of $53.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.28.
About Scientific Digital Imaging
