Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Now Covered by Gabelli

Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Gabelli’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

NYSE SLB opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

