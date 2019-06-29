Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades NMC Health (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NMC Health (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NMC Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. NMC Health has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

